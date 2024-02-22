Harrison Ford left Star Wars script in a London flat – now it’s been sold for thousands

A Star Wars script Harrison Ford left in a London flat sold for thousands last week.

The actor rented the flat in 1976 while filming Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope and when he moved out, he accidentally left a draft of the film’s script.

A description of the item from the auction read: “A revised fourth draft of STAR WARS EPISODE 1: A NEW HOPE – originally titled here as The Adventures of Luke Star Killer as taken from the ‘Journal of the Whills’ by George Lucas (Saga I) STAR WARS (March 15, 1976).”

On the items provenance, the description added: “This item came from the home of a family in which Harrison Ford stayed during the filming of Star Wars throughout 1976 and is likely his own copy that was left behind along with other items.

“Includes the scene where we first meet Chewbaca in the cantina and where Han Solo introduces the crew to the Milennium Falcon, among many other famous scenes and lines of dialogue including ‘Boring conversation anyway.'”

Last weekend (February 18), the script sold for £10,795 following via Excalibur Auctions to an unnamed collector.

The auction house went on to add more information about the owners of the flat in the description of the item, writing: “…The vendor recollects that in 1976 she had an advertisement in The Sunday Times “Flat to Let”. She and her husband were looking for a lodger in their home. Harrison Ford came to see the flat and he liked it. He was an excellent tenant, and very tidy. The rent was paid by the film company.

“The vendor didn’t know anything about film stars or celebrities and didn’t know who Harrison Ford was. She and her husband lived on the four bottom floors of a house in Elgin Crescent, Notting Hill, London with the separate flat occupied by Harrison on the top two floors. One day their cleaner met Harrison and fainted, they were told the next day by a friend of the cleaner that she had fainted because she had never met a film star before. The vendor told them that they had someone called Harrison Ford as a tenant and admitted that she didn’t know he was a film star, when she subsequently told this to Harrison he found it amusing.

“Carrie Fisher, who played Princess Leia, and Mark Hamill, who played Luke Skywalker visited several times, the vendor didn’t know who they were either…”

“It’s got his DNA on it,” said Excalibur Auctions co-owner Sarah Torode during the sale on Facebook live. “It might even have his sweat on it.”

Jonathan Torode, co-owner of Excalibur Auctions, in a statement shared with BBC News added: “The sale saw competitive bidding from around the globe for these never-before-seen pieces of Star Wars history. The personal provenance makes them totally unique. We hope they will be as treasured by their new owners as much as they were by the previous ones.”

