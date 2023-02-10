Harrison Ford recalls rescuing stranded hiker in his helicopter: “She barfed in my cowboy hat”

Harrison Ford has recalled saving a hiker in his helicopter who was stranded on the Table Mountain in Wyoming.

The actor, who has trained as a pilot, detailed his rescue of Sarah George, 20, on July 31, 2000 during an interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

“Well, one time we picked up this woman who was hypothermic on the mountain,” Ford said. “She barfed in my cowboy hat but didn’t know who I was until the next day.”

Advertisement

Ford, who has saved several hikers in the past, explained that he no longer assists with rescue missions due to the subsequent attention. “I stopped doing it because we would be lucky enough to find somebody and then they’d be on Good Morning America talking about ‘a hero pilot’.

“It’s nothing fucking like that. It’s a team effort. It’s lame to think about it that way.”

Speaking to ABC News about the incident in August 2000, George said: “He was wearing a T-shirt and a cowboy hat. He didn’t look like I’d ever seen him before.”

“I can’t believe I barfed in Harrison Ford’s helicopter,” she added.

In 2001, Ford rescued 13-year-old boy Cody Clawson, who was lost in a forest close to Wyoming’s Yellowstone National Park.

Advertisement

The actor reprises his role of Indiana Jones in the upcoming fifth installment Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny. Directed by James Mangold, the film also stars Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Antonio Banderas, Toby Jones and Mads Mikkelsen.

Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny is released in cinemas on June 30, 2023.