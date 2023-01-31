‘Harry Potter’: Rupert Grint explains why he didn’t attend Robbie Coltrane’s funeral

Ron Weasley actor Rupert Grint has explained why didn’t attend the funeral of Harry Potter co-star Robbie Coltrane.

Coltrane, who played Hogwarts groundsman Rubeus Hagrid, passed away in October 2022 at the age of 72.

Speaking to GQ, Grint said that he saw Coltrane, Alan Rickman (Severus Snape) and Richard Harris (Albus Dumbledore in the first two movies) as family.

However, Grint noted that he didn’t really know Coltrane “outside of work”, which is why he didn’t attend his funeral.

Instead, he paid tribute to the late actor in an Instagram post, writing: “Heartbroken to hear that Robbie is gone. I’ll never forget the smell of cigars and beard glue- a wonderful combination.

“No one else on this planet could of played Hagrid, only Robbie.”