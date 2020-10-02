Harvey Weinstein is facing six new sexual assault charges in Los Angeles.

The movie mogul was sentenced to 23 years in prison in March during a hearing at Manhattan Criminal Court for counts of a Criminal Sexual Act in the first degree and third-degree rape.

In January, Weinstein was also charged with rape and sexual assault in Los Angeles during the New York trial, relating to two separate incidents over a two-day period in 2013.

Today (October 2) further charges have been brought and he is now facing a total of four counts of rape, two of sexual battery by restraint and one count of sexual penetration by use of force, involving five victims, for crimes that allegedly happened between 2004 and 2013.

If convicted in Los Angeles, Weinstein could be given up to 140 years in state prison, reports Sky News.

The new allegations against him claim he raped a woman at a Beverly Hills hotel between September 2004 and 2005, according to prosecutors.

In a second allegation, he is also accused of raping another woman, on two separate occasions, at a hotel in Beverly Hills in November 2009 and November 2010.

“I am thankful to the first women who reported these crimes and whose courage have given strength to others to come forward,” said Los Angeles County district attorney Jackie Lacey.

“The willingness of these latest victims to testify against a powerful man gives us the additional evidence we need to build a compelling criminal case.”

Earlier this month, Weinstein was stripped of his CBE by the Queen following his conviction.

He was given the honorary CBE in 2004 in recognition of his contributions to the British film industry.

For help, advice or more information regarding sexual harassment, assault and rape in the UK, visit the Rape Crisis charity website. In the US, visit RAINN.