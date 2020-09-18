Harvey Weinstein has been stripped of CBE by the Queen

Harvey Weinstein has been stripped of his CBE by the Queen after being convicted of a criminal sexual act in the first degree and rape in the third degree.

The movie mogul was sentenced to 23 years in prison in March during a hearing at Manhattan Criminal Court.

Weinstein was given the honorary CBE in 2004 in recognition of his contributions to the British film industry but has now had the title taken away from him.

A notice in The Gazette – the official public record for the UK – read: “The Queen has directed that the appointment of Harvey Weinstein to be an Honorary Commander of the Civil Division of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire, dated January 19 2004, shall be cancelled and annulled and that his name shall be erased from the Register of the said Order.”

The removal of Weinstein’s CBE has been called for since 2017 when allegations of sexual misconduct were made against him by several women. CBEs and other honours can be removed after being awarded if a committee decides an honouree has brought the system into disrepute.

On receiving his CBE in 2004, Weinstein said: “My life and my career have been greatly influenced and enriched by great British film-makers and authors and so I am especially honoured and humbled to be receiving the CBE.”

Earlier this year, The Chicks recalled the disgraced producer being “abusive” to the directors of their documentary Shut Up And Sing. The band claimed Weinstein yelled at directors Barbara Kopple and Cecilia Peck because he wanted the film to have a happy ending, despite it feeling false.