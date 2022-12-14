Hayao Miyazaki’s new Studio Ghibli film gets July release date in Japan

Renowned Studio Ghibli founder Hayao Miyazaki is set to debut his latest project How Do You Live this July in Japan.

The film is set to open in theatres in Japan on July 14 next year according to a new tweet by the studio’s Twitter account, with no international release date announced so far. While details regarding the film’s plot have not been disclosed, the studio’s official US Twitter account also shared a sketch of a bird-like creature that appears to have an eye below its beak.

The new feature film from director Hayao Miyazaki and Studio Ghibli has been announced! HOW DO YOU LIVE (tentative title) opens in theaters in Japan on July 14, 2023. https://t.co/fHnLM6epTS — Studio Ghibli (@GhibliUSA) December 13, 2022

Advertisement

The film is based on and shares the name of Genzaburo Yoshino’s 1937 book about the spiritual journey of a 15-year-old boy as he contemplates themes such as poverty and the meaning of life through his uncle’s journal. Miyazaki has previously declared the novel one of his favourite books, coming out of retirement to announce the adaptation in 2017.

How Do You Live is also set to be Miyazaki’s last film.

Studio Ghibli recently teased a collaboration with Lucasfilm on an undisclosed upcoming project, sharing a clip showing Lucasfilm and Ghibli’s logo back-to-back. Some have speculated Studio Ghibli might have contributed to the second season of Star Wars: Visions, set to be released next year, but no further details have been shared about the collaboration at the time of writing.

Studio Ghibli also launched own theme park on November 1. Located at the Aichi Expo Memorial Park in Nagakute City, Aichi Prefecture in Japan, Ghibli Park features attractions based on the studio’s beloved animated films such as Howl’s Moving Castle and My Neighbour Totoro.

NME ranked My Neighbour Totoro ninth in a list of the best Studio Ghibli films in 2018, noting that Miyazaki’s creation is “an iconic film that captures so purely how we find strength in our families”, as well as “the perfect introduction to Ghibli and the antidote to the rainy-day blues”.