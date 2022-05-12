Hayden Panettiere to return for new ‘Scream’ movie

Hayden Panettiere has officially rejoined the Scream franchise.

The actor, who starred in 2011’s Scream 4 as Kirby Reed, has been cast in the forthcoming sixth film, due to begin filming this summer.

Panettiere’s character has been described as a “best friend” type, per The Hollywood Reporter, who “rises to hero status by the end”.

The new role will mark the actor’s first return to film and TV acting since starring in the musical drama Nashville from 2012 to 2018.

Melissa Barrera, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Mason Gooding and Jenna Ortega have all been confirmed to reprise their roles in the new Scream film as well, according to Bloody Disgusting.

The franchise newcomers, who all made their debut in this year’s January reboot, played Sam, Mindy, Chad and Tara respectively. There’s no word on whether veterans David Arquette, Neve Campbell and Courteney Cox will return yet.

“The Scream saga continues with the four survivors of the Ghostface killings as they leave Woodsboro behind and start a fresh chapter,” a description for the new film reads.

Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett – who directed the previous film – will be directing the new film, from a screenplay by James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick.

In a five-star review of Scream 5, NME wrote: “Scream 5 doesn’t just work. Isn’t just brilliant. It’s perhaps the start of the most glorious period of the franchise to date.”

The release date for the new film has been set for March 31, 2023.