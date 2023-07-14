Hayley Atwell recalls “frustrating” ‘Doctor Strange 2’ cameo

Hayley Atwell has discussed what she calls a “frustrating” cameo in Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness.

In the Marvel sequel from 2022, Atwell played Captain Carter, a new version of the character Peggy.

After her character was teased to have a big role in the film, she actually ended up being killed off by Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) almost straight away after her introduction.

Reflecting on the frustration of the brief cameo, Atwell told Josh Horowitz on the Happy Sad Confused podcast: “I’m like, ‘That wasn’t my choice!’ When she was like, ‘I could do this all day’ and then followed by she’s immediately cut in half by a frisbee.

“And the audience being like, ‘She can’t do it all day. Apparently you can’t, so, egg on your face.’ That doesn’t really serve Peggy very well.”

She added: “I felt like I had much more to do in the What If…? animation series. I mean, any actor will tell you, to be able to go into a booth in effectively your pajamas and do an animation is great fun because you’re focused on the voice as the instrument and your main performative tool… it felt like a frustrating moment in Strange.”

In a three-star review of Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness, NME wrote: “Spoilers are likely to fill feeds for months (stay off Twitter if you don’t want to hear about at least three huge new directions for the MCU) , but it’s debatable how many of them actually mean much since most of the crossover characters only exist in their own bubble.

“One criticism that’s been levelled at Marvel for years is how low the stakes are, and The Multiverse Of Madness only makes things worse. Time, space, reality and consciousness are all relative here, and two solid hours of deaths, reveals and universe flips starts to feel numbing – even with Raimi lending everything such cartoon charm.”