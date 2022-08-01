‘Heartstopper’ star Yasmin Finney wants to be first trans Bond girl

Yasmin Finney has said she wants to become the first ever openly transgender Bond girl.

The actor, best known for playing Elle Argent in Netflix series Heartstopper, revealed she’s a fan of the franchise in an interview with the Daily Star Sunday.

“I love James Bond films,” Finney said. “Every film I’ve seen, I’ve always thought, ‘I’d love to be that cool, sexy Bond girl’.”

She added: “It has never been done before, so it would be amazing to do it.”

Caroline Cossey, also known as Tula, is a trans model who was an extra in 1981 James Bond film For Your Eyes Only. It wasn’t known that she was trans, however, until after the film was released.

Earlier this year, Finney was cast in Doctor Who as character Rose alongside Ncuti Gatwa (Sex Education) as the Time Lord. They’ll both make their debut on the show in 2023.

Heartstopper was renewed for a second and third season by Netflix in May, a month after the first season was released. Based on the graphic novels by Alice Oseman, the show is a coming-of-age romance which follows the relationship between Charlie Spring (Joe Locke) and Nick Nelson (Kit Connor).

Daniel Craig’s run as James Bond came to an end with last year’s No Time To Die, with a successor yet to be announced.

In a four-star review, NME wrote: “No Time To Die producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson should be applauded for taking some bold risks. The gobsmacking ending, in fact, may be the biggest in Bond history.”