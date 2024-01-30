Henry Cavill hunts Nazis in ‘The Ministry Of Ungentlemanly Warfare’ trailer

Henry Cavill leads a group of special forces against the Nazis in the first trailer for The Ministry Of Ungentlemanly Warfare – check out the clip above.

Directed by Guy Ritchie, the action-comedy is inspired by the true story of the first-ever special forces organisation formed during World War II by UK prime minister Winston Churchill, which helped change the course of the war.

A synopsis reads: “The top-secret combat unit, composed of a motley crew of rogues and mavericks, goes on a daring mission against the Nazis using entirely unconventional and utterly ‘ungentlemanly’ fighting techniques.

“Ultimately their audacious approach changed the course of the war and laid the foundation for the British SAS and modern Black Ops warfare.”

Cavill leads the cast as Gus March-Phillips, opposite Eiza González, Alan Ritchson, Alex Pettyfer, Hero Fiennes Tiffin, Babs Olusamokun, Henrique Zaga, Til Schweiger, Henry Golding and Cary Elwes.

Along with directing, Ritchie has co-written the screenplay with Paul Tamasy, Eric Johnson and Arash Amel. He also serves as a producer, alongside Jerry Bruckheimer, Chad Oman, Ivan Atkinson and John Friedberg.

This marks Cavill’s second collaboration with Ritchie following 2015’s The Man From U.N.C.L.E. He’s also set to reunite with the director on a third currently untitled action film.

This also marks Ritchie’s third film within the past twelve months, following Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre and The Covenant starring Jake Gyllenhaal. The director will also debut a TV spin-off of The Gentleman on Netflix in March this year.

The Ministry Of Ungentlemanly Warfare is released in cinemas on April 19, 2024.