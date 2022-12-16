Henry Cavill’s Superman sacking won’t affect ‘The Witcher’ departure

Henry Cavill will not return to The Witcher despite being dropped as Superman.

The actor had stepped down from his role as Geralt of Rivia in the Netflix hit in October, announcing soon afterwards that he would be returning to the role of Superman.

Cavill played the superhero in 2013’s Man Of Steel and was expected to be working on new projects in Warner Bros.’ DC Universe. But DC Studios had other plans.

It was reported that Cavill was dropped from the role of Superman after James Gunn and Peter Safran took over the newly renamed DC Studios, choosing to focus on a “younger version” of Superman.

“After being told by the studio to announce my return back in October, prior to their hire, this news isn’t the easiest, but that’s life,” Cavill wrote in a statement posted to social media.

“The changing of the guard is something that happens. I respect that. James and Peter have a universe to build. I wish them and all involved with the new universe the best of luck, and the happiest of fortunes.”

Entertainment Weekly has confirmed that despite the actor’s availability changing, Cavill will not be returning to The Witcher. He has been replaced by Liam Hemsworth.

“My journey as Geralt of Rivia has been filled with both monsters and adventures,” Cavill said at the time. “In my stead, the fantastic Mr. Liam Hemsworth will be taking up the mantle of the White Wolf.

“As with the greatest of literary characters, I pass the torch with reverence for the time spent embodying Geralt and enthusiasm to see Liam’s take on this most fascinating and nuanced of men.”