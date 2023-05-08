Henry Cavill to reunite with Guy Ritchie for next “action-packed” film

Henry Cavill will recruit with director Guy Ritchie on his upcoming new “action-packed” film.

The as yet untitled action thriller, which is set to begin filming this September, will see Cavill also joined by Jake Gyllenhaal and Eiza González.

All three have appeared in films directed by Ritchie previously. Both Cavill and González have recently filmed upcoming film The Ministry Of Ungentlemanly Warfare with the director, while Gyllenhaal was the lead of Ritchie’s The Covenant. Cavill has also appeared in Ritchie’s 2015 spy film The Man From U.N.C.L.E.

In a statement to Deadline, Ritchie said: “There’s something special that happens when you collaborate with the same partners regularly: you build a shorthand and a trust that lets everybody do their best work.”

He added: “Jake, Henry and Eiza are all astonishingly talented, committed, and engaging actors. This is going to be an action-packed movie that is both intellectually stimulating and physically exhilarating.”

Deadline further add that the film will “revolve around two extraction specialists who must plan an escape path for a high-level female negotiator.”

Ritchie will direct, write and produce the film alongside his partner Ivan Atkinson, and John Friedberg of Black Bear International, who has worked on Ritchie’s last two films.

Meanwhile, fans recently reacted to a first look image of Cavill in the upcoming new season of the The Witcher.

Taking to Instagram last October, Cavill revealed that he would be stepping down from his role in the show and “passing the torch” onto actor Liam Hemsworth.

Announcing the news, Cavill wrote: “My journey as Geralt of Rivia has been filled with both monsters and adventures, and alas, I will be laying down my medallion and my swords for Season 4.

“In my stead, the fantastic Mr Liam Hemsworth will be taking up the mantle of the White Wolf. As with the greatest of literary characters, I pass the torch with reverence for the time spent embodying Geralt and enthusiasm to see Liam’s take on this most fascinating and nuanced of men.”

He concluded: “Liam, good sir, this character has such a wonderful depth to him, enjoy diving in and seeing what you can find.”

As a first look image from the new season was shared by Netflix recently, fans on social media were already lamenting the upcoming loss of Cavill from the show, with some saying it will “never be the same without him.” Some were also predicting this will be the show’s final season.

One fan wrote: “Henry Cavill was this show”, while another added: “sad to know this will be the last good season.” A third fan said: “he can never be replaced,” while another said: “I’ll only be watching this season for Henry Cavill.” You can see some of the fan reaction here.

Alongside Cavill, The Witcher season three will see Freya Allan and Anya Chalotra return as Ciri and Yennefer respectively. New cast additions include Robbie Amell, Meng’er Zhang, Hugh Skinner and Christelle Elwin.

The Witcher season three will arrive this summer.