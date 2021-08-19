Henry Golding remembers The Kooks gig where he courted his wife

Henry Golding has shared details of the time that he took his future wife to see The Kooks.

The Snake Eyes star spoke to NME about the concert, which took place in Camden three months into their relationship, as part of the Firsts challenge.

“They were playing at perhaps Barfly or something of that manner,” he said. “That album [‘Inside In/Inside Out’] had come out, it was the summer of them exploding, and I bought these tickets as something that we were going to do in London together.”

He continued: “I was expecting it to be packed but it was one of those venues that felt sort of half empty. That was the magic of it, it was such a personal gig.”

“I love their music so much,” he concluded.

Golding also revealed the first artist that he fell in love with: Ray LaMontagne. “I bought his album, I went to watch him at Royal Alexander, and I went to watch him three or four times after. That was the first artist I really followed.”

The actor also confessed that before then, his go-to bands growing up were Limp Bizkit and Papa Roach.

In an interview with NME in 2020, Golding shared some details on what it took to step into his role for Snake Eyes.

“To be honest, it was painful,” he admitted. “It’s definitely much more of a martial arts film than a superhero movie. It’s very, very physical. I fucking hated it in the beginning because I couldn’t even squat down and go to the bathroom. The first week was literal hell. I think I cried on the phone to my manager. I was like: ‘I don’t know what I’m doing!’”

Snake Eyes is out now exclusively in cinemas.