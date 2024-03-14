Here’s how much money Disney has made from ‘Star Wars’

A new report from the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has revealed how much money Disney has made from Star Wars.

According to the financial breakdown, the company has made approximately $12billion from the sci-fi franchise, almost three times the amount Disney bought it for ($4.05billion) in 2012.

This comes on the back of the latest Star Wars trilogy – The Force Awakens, The Last Jedi, and The Rise Of Skywalker – as well as five Disney+ series, including The Mandalorian, The Book Of Boba Fett, Andor, Obi-Wan Kenobi, and Ahsoka.

Despite widespread criticism of the new films and TV shows, the franchise has still proven to be extremely profitable, with merchandise and theme park attractions largely contributing to the huge revenue.

However, even with the $12billion intake, Star Wars is still not the most profitable intellectual property for Disney. As per the company’s Plan for Shareholder Value Creation, March 2024, the franchise doesn’t even sit inside the top three, which is made up of Frozen, Toy Story and the Avengers.

Reacting to the news that Star Wars isn’t Disney’s most profitable franchise, some fans have suggested that it is due to the poor quality of the latest films and TV series.

“They could have made 25B+ if they wouldn’t have made Garbage,” posted one X/Twitter user, while another wrote: “Riding off the coattails of the OG and prequel trilogies they seriously fooled my expectations with the new sequel movies.”

Another added: “These numbers are very deceiving. Yeah, they bought them for 4B, but what about production cost, marketing & all that… Surely these things will leave an even bigger hole, especially that they hurt Star Wars image with lots of bad products.”

In other Star Wars news, Ewan McGregor recently suggested that he is keen to star in a second season of Obi-Wan Kenobi, but it is yet to receive the call from Disney.