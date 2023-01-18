Here’s a first look at Millie Bobby Brown in Netflix fantasy epic ‘Damsel’

Netflix has provided a first look at Millie Bobby Brown‘s new fantasy epic Damsel.

Snippets of the film were revealed today (January 18) in Netflix’s yearly teaser reel, showcasing all of the biggest films that will be released in 2023.

In the brief clips, the Stranger Things star is seen sailing across the sea, before wielding a giant sword in full combat mode. She appears again at the end of the reel, this time seemingly covered in blood and scorch marks.

The fantasy film will see Brown play Princess Elodie, who believes she is marrying Prince Henry but is actually being sacrificed to a dragon.

The official synopsis reads: “After being sacrificed to a bloodthirsty dragon, a young damsel soon realises that no one is coming and that she must save herself.”

Brown is joined by an impressive cast lineup, which includes Black Panther‘s Angela Bassett and Wonder Woman‘s Robin Wright. Both of them also appear in the teaser reel.

Other cast members include Ray Winstone, Nick Robinson, Brooke Carter and Shohreh Aghdashloo.

Following the teaser reel, Netflix confirmed that Damsel will be released on October 13, 2023.

The film will mark Brown’s third film with Netflix following the first two Enola Holmes movies, in which she played the titular character and also executive produced.

Other films to feature in the Netflix teaser reel include The Adam Project 2, Luther: Fallen Sun, Extraction 2, Murder Mystery 2 and Rebel Moon.

You can find a full list of films and their release dates below:

Dog Gone – January 13

Jung_E – January 20

You People – January 27

Pamela, A Love Story – January 31

True Spirit – February 3

Bill Russell: Legend – February 8

Your Place or Mine – February 10

We Have a Ghost – February 24

Luther: The Fallen Sun – March 10

The Magician’s Elephant – March 17

Murder Mystery 2 – March 31

A Tourist’s Guide to Love – April 27

The Mother – May 2

Extraction 2 – June 16

They Cloned Tyrone – July 21

Heart of Stone – August 11

Lift – August 25

Damsel – October 13

Pain Hustlers – October 27

The Killer – November 10

A Family Affair – November 17

Leo – November 22

Leave the World Behind – December 8

Rebel Moon – December 22