James Gunn and Peter Safran, the co-CEOs of DC Studios, have announced they’ve completed their plan for DC’s upcoming slate.

The co-presidents, who took over the role in October, confirmed they’ll reveal details about their “first projects” at the beginning of 2023. “Peter & I have a DC slate ready to go, which we couldn’t be more over-the-moon about,” Gunn wrote on Twitter.

The pair’s takeover, however, hasn’t been without some upsets – with a number of expected projects shelved to make way for their new vision. If you haven’t caught up, here’s what’s been cancelled under Gunn and Safran’s rule.

Henry Cavill’s return as Superman

After reprising his Superman role in the post-credits scene of Black Adam in October, Cavill announced he would be returning as the character in future projects. Two months later, that decision was flipped following discussions with Gunn and Safran.

“I have just had a meeting with James Gunn and Peter Safran and it’s sad news, everyone,” Cavill wrote on Instagram. “I will, after all, not be returning as Superman. After being told by the studio to announce my return in October, prior to their hire, this news isn’t the easiest, but that’s life. The changing of the guard is something that happens. I respect that.

“James and Peter have a universe to build. I wish them and all involved with the new universe the best of luck, and the happiest of fortunes.”

But we just had a great meeting with Henry and we’re big fans and we talked about a number of exciting possibilities to work together in the future. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) December 15, 2022

Addressing the decision on Twitter, Gunn detailed his plans for a future Superman film which will be focused on the character’s younger years. “Among those on the slate is Superman,” Gunn wrote. “In the initial stages, our story will be focusing on an earlier part of Superman’s life, so the character will not be played by Henry Cavill.”

While Cavill might not return as Superman, Gunn teased a potential collaboration with him in the future. “We just had a great meeting with Henry and we’re big fans and we talked about a number of exciting possibilities to work together in the future,” he added.

Wonder Woman 3

Following reports which claimed Wonder Woman 3 wasn’t moving ahead due to a disagreement over changes made to her treatment by Gunn and Safran, Patty Jenkins, director of the previous two movies, shared a statement to clarify the situation.

“When there started being backlash about WW3 not happening, the attractive clickbait false story that it was me that killed it or walked away started to spread,” Jenkins wrote. “This is simply not true. I never walked away. I was open to considering anything asked of me. It was my understanding there was nothing I could do to move anything forward at this time.

“DC is obviously buried in changes they are having to make, so I understand these decisions are difficult right now.”

Gunn later addressed the reports on Twitter in response to Jenkins, writing: “I can attest that all of Peter and my interactions with you were only pleasant and professional.”

Wonder Woman 3 being put on hold was first reported by The Hollywood Reporter, which included other claims about shifts in the DC line-up. Among the reported changes was the cancellation of Man Of Steel 2, Jason Momoa potentially being recast from Aquaman to a new role and a Black Adam sequel now being “unlikely”.

In response to the report on Twitter, Gunn wrote: “As for the story in the Hollywood Reporter, some of it is true, some of it is half-true, some of it is not true, & some of it we haven’t decided yet whether it’s true or not. Although this first month at DC has been fruitful, building the next ten years of story takes time & we’re still just beginning.”

He added: “We know we are not going to make every single person happy every step of the way, but we can promise everything we do is done in the service of the STORY & in the service of the DC CHARACTERS we know you cherish and we have cherished our whole lives.”

Gal Gadot, who played Wonder Woman in the past two films, has yet to respond to the third entry’s apparent postponement. Her future in the DC universe is unclear.

Batman movie with Michael Keaton

Speaking on The Hot Mic podcast, insider Jeff Sneider claimed the studio had “killed” a solo Batman outing that would have starred Michael Keaton. The actor, who previously played the character in 1989’s Batman and its sequel, is set to reprise the role in The Flash.

Following Sneider’s claim, fellow insider Umberto Gonzalez corroborated his claim and said the film was planned to be an adaptation of Batman Beyond. The animated series aired in the late 1990s and early 2000s, and saw an older Bruce Wayne in a futuristic Gotham city.

This reported cancellation has yet to be addressed by Gunn or Safran.

FYI @TheInSneider, the "solo" Michael Keaton Batman movie you're talking about that Christina Hodson was writing, was in fact the BATMAN BEYOND movie. pic.twitter.com/I1MpKZiJGG — Umberto Gonzalez (@elmayimbe) December 9, 2022

What DC projects are set to be released next year and beyond?

You can check out the core line-up of DC films and TV shows on the horizon below, with the next set to be Shazam! Fury Of The Gods.

Shazam! Fury Of The Gods – March 17, 2023

The Flash – June 23, 2023

Blue Beetle – August 18, 2023

Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom – December 25, 2023

Peacemaker season two – 2023

Joker: Folie à Deux – October 4, 2024

The Batman 2 – TBA

Penguin TV series – TBA

Constantine 2 – TBA