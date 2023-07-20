Here’s every song on the ‘Barbie’ soundtrack

The full soundtrack for Barbie starring Margot Robbie has been released – check it out below.

Directed by Greta Gerwig (Little Women), the satirical comedy is the first live-action film based on Mattel’s Barbie dolls.

Led by Robbie and Ryan Gosling as Barbie and Ken respectively, the film’s ensemble cast also includes America Ferrera, Simu Liu, Kate McKinnon, Issa Rae and Will Ferrell.

Who composed the soundtrack for Barbie?

The soundtrack is curated and produced by Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt. As noted in an interview with Time, Ronson and Gerwig created a “dream list” of musicians they wanted to include – including Nicki Minaj and Charli XCX. Every artist they approached was shown the scene from the film where their track would feature.

The first single from the album was ‘Dance The Night’ by Dua Lipa, followed by tracks from Karol G and PinkPantheress. A remixed version of Aqua’s 1997 hit ‘Barbie Girl’ is also included via the track ‘Barbie World’ from Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice, where Aqua are credited as co-writers.

Gosling also has musical number titled ‘I’m Just Ken’ on the soundtrack, which features Guns N’ Roses’ guitarist Slash.

You can check out the full soundtrack and tracklist below.

1. ‘Pink’ – Lizzo

2. ‘Dance The Night’ – Dua Lipa

3. ‘Barbie World’ – Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice (with Aqua)

4. ‘Speed Drive’ – Charli XCX

5. ‘WATITI’ – Karol G (feat. Aldo Ranks)

6. ‘Man I Am’ – Sam Smith

7. ‘Journey To The Real World’ – Tame Impala

8. ‘I’m Just Ken’ – Ryan Gosling (feat. Slash)

9. ‘Hey Blondie’ – Dominic Fike

10. ‘Home’ – Haim

11. ‘What Was I Made For?’ – Billie Eilish

12. ‘Forever & Again’ – The Kid Laroi

13. ‘Silver Platter’ – Khalid

14. ‘Angel’ – PinkPantheress

15. ‘Butterflies’ – GAYLE

16. ‘Choose Your Fighter’ – Ava Max

17. ‘Barbie Dreams’ – FIFTY FIFTY (feat. Kali)

In a four-star review, NME wrote: “What follows is a nuanced, rose-tinted comedy adventure, set to a stonking pop soundtrack featuring Lizzo and Billie Eilish, that somehow lives up to the immense hype. To borrow a pun from Ken’s coolest jacket (out of a long lineup), Barbie is more than ‘kenough’.”