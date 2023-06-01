Here’s every song in the ‘Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse’ soundtrack

Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse swung into cinemas this week, and it appears the high expectations of critics and fans alike have been exceeded.

Initial reviews have suggested it’s even better than 2018’s Into The Spider-Verse, which drew major plaudits for its unique animation style, storyline and music.

Having developed the original score for the first film – which also included a number of contemporary songs from artists such as Jaden Smith, Nicki Minaj, Lil Wayne, Post Malone, and Ty Dolla $ign – Daniel Pemberton returns once again to handle the sequel’s soundtrack. Several songs from record producer and DJ Metro Boomin also feature.

Every song in Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse

The following songs have been officially confirmed as part of the soundtrack, with more set to be announced soon:

Hummingbird (Metro Boomin x James Blake)

Link Up (Metro Boomin ft. Don Toliver & Tolan)

Self Love (Metro Boomin x Coi Leray)

We’ll update this article when the remaining tracks are officially confirmed on June 2. In the meantime, you can find a combined soundtrack for the first and second film below.

For the sequel, Shameik Moore reprises his voice role as Miles Morales, alongside returning cast members Hailee Steinfeld (Gwen Stacy), Jake Johnson (Peter B. Parker), Brian Tyree Henry (Jefferson Davis), Oscar Isaac (Spider-Man 2099), and Luna Lauren Velez (Rio Morales).

Newcomers to the cast include Issa Rae as the pregnant Spider-Woman, Jason Schwartzman as the Spot, and Daniel Kaluuya as British punk rocker Spider-Punk. Rachel Dratch, Greta Lee and Jorma Taccone also lend their voices.

A synopsis for the film reads: “After reuniting with Gwen Stacy, Brooklyn’s full-time, friendly neighborhood Spider-Man is catapulted across the Multiverse, where he encounters a team of Spider-People charged with protecting its very existence. But when the heroes clash on how to handle a new threat, Miles finds himself pitted against the other Spiders and must redefine what it means to be a hero so he can save the people he loves most.”

The sequel is directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers and Justin K. Thompson, from a screenplay written by Phil Lord, Christopher Miller and David Callaham.

This is the first of two planned sequels to Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse, with a third film titled Spider-Man: Beyond The Spider-Verse scheduled to be released in March 2024.