Here’s every song on the ‘Fast X’ soundtrack

The full soundtrack has been released for Fast X – check it out below.

Directed by Louis Leterrier, the tenth main Fast & Furious film (excluding spin-off Hobbs & Shaw) sees Vin Diesel return as Dom Toretto alongside Michelle Rodriguez, Ludacris, John Cena, Nathalie Emmanuel, Helen Mirren, Scott Eastwood, Brie Larson and Jason Momoa.

With a reported budget of $340million, Fast X is the most expensive film in the franchise, with filming taking place across London, Rome, Turin, Lisbon and Los Angeles.

An eleventh instalment, also directed by Leterrier, is expected to be released in 2025.

Who composed the score for Fast X?

Brian Tyler, who has composed the score for seven instalments in the Fast & Furious franchise, returns for Fast X. The album will be available to stream from June 2.

My score album for #FastX is out June 2 on @BackLotMusic ! @TheFastSaga Fast X is out in theaters today! So excited for everyone to hear and see it!! pic.twitter.com/wrxwnrdtFb — Brian Tyler (@BrianTylerMusic) May 20, 2023

What other songs feature on the soundtrack?

Alongside the official score, a soundtrack album featuring tracks by various hip-hop artists has been released. You can check out the tracklisting and stream the album here.

‘The End Of The Road Begins – Kai Cenat

‘Spinnin’ – Lil Durk feat. EST Gee

‘Get It’ – Anti Da Menace, Luh Tyler

‘Won’t Back Down’ – YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Bailey Zimmerman, Dermot Kennedy

‘Angel Pt. 1’ – Kodak Black feat. Jimin of BTS, JVKE, Muni Long

‘My City’ – 24kGoldn, Kane Brown, G Herbo

‘Countin’ On You’ – Lil Tjay, Fridayy, Khi Infinite

‘Supafly’ – Cootie, BiC Fizzle, BigXthaPlug

‘Reaper’ – Peezy, BabyTron, Babyface Ray

‘Steppers’ – NLE Choppa, Nardo Wick

‘9 In My Hand (Fast X remix)’ – Kordhell, Key Glock

‘Datura’ – $uicideboy$

‘Furious’ – BIA

‘Toretto’ – J Balvin

‘Te Cura’ – Maria Becerra

‘Sigue La Fiesta’ – Justin Quiles, Dalex, Santa Fe Klan

‘Gasolina’ – Daddy Yankee, Myke Towers, Safari Riot

‘Vai Sentando’ – Skrillex, LUDMILLA, Duki, King Doudou

‘Bando (Fast X remix)’ – ANNA, Madman, Gemitaiz, Hybrid

‘Let’s Ride’ – YG, The Notorious B.I.G., Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, Ty Dolla $ign, Lambo4oe

‘Nothing Else Matters’ – Jessie Murph

In a four-star review, NME wrote: “Looking like he’s having more fun than anyone ever has at their job, Jason Momoa’s evil peacock is the best thing in the series so far – singing and dancing his way through all the cartoon mayhem in a pair of pink hair ribbons.”