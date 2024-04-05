Dev Patel’s directorial debut Monkey Man has hit cinema screens this week, and its soundtrack has proven popular with viewers.

Produced by Get Out and Nope’s Jordan Peele, the action thriller stars Patel in the lead role, exploring a man seeking to avenge a loved one, and detailing the topics of discrimination and corruption in Indian society.

Also starring in the film are Sharlto Copley, Sobhita Dhulipala and Pitobash. So far it has received generally positive reviews, with 87% on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes, and Peter Bradshaw for The Guardian awarding it four stars out of five, describing Patel’s work as “a very exciting and stylish movie.”

However, for some viewers it was the film’s soundtrack which had the most impact. One user took to X/Twitter to write: “Just saw #MonkeyMan! Omg it’s absolutely amazing! In @dolby that soundtrack during the fight scenes is epic!”

Another wrote: “I need the official monkey man soundtrack STAT”.

Here’s every song on the Monkey Man soundtrack

Comprised mainly of original music composed by Jed Kurzel, featuring fast-paced tracks to accompany those epic battle scenes, and atmospheric, eerie tunes to set the tone of this dark thriller, the Monkey Man soundtrack is extensive and varied.

Kurzel’s music also features the work or voice of many other artists and stars in the film, including Patel himself.

Take a look at the full list below: