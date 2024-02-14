Bob Marley: One Love, the long-awaited biopic about the reggae icon, has finally arrived in UK cinemas today (February 14), but which of the great artist’s songs are included in the film?

British actor Kingsley Ben-Adir (Peaky Blinders, One Night in Miami) plays Marley, with Lashana Lynch (No Time to Die, Captain Marvel) taking the role of his wife Rita and James Norton (Happy Valley, Grantchester) playing Island Records boss Chris Blackwell.

The film has been made in partnership with Marley’s family, and is directed by King Richard’s Reinaldo Marcus Green.

The synopsis for the biopic reads: “Bob Marley: One Love celebrates the life and music of an icon who inspired generations through his message of love and unity. On the big screen for the first time, discover Bob’s powerful story of overcoming adversity and the journey behind his revolutionary music.”

Here’s every song on the Bob Marley: One Love soundtrack

A total of 17 of Marley’s signature songs are included in the film, alongside a score composed by Kris Bowers (The Color Purple, Green Book). Ben-Adir performed the songs on set during the shooting of the film, but final edit we hear consists of the original Marley recordings.

An official soundtrack album is available now via Tuff Gong/Island Records, including all of the songs included in the film, which are:

‘Get Up, Stand Up’

‘Roots, Rock, Reggae’

‘I Shot the Sheriff’

‘No More Trouble’

‘War/No More Trouble’

‘So Jah S’eh’

‘Natural Mystic’

‘Turn Your Lights Down Low’

‘Exodus’

‘Jamming’

‘Concrete Jungle’

‘No Woman, No Cry (live)’

‘Three Little Birds’

‘Redemption Song’

‘One Love/People Get Ready’

‘Is This Love’

‘Rastaman Chant’

In addition to the soundtrack album, there is also an EP accompanying the film, featuring seven new cover versions of Marley songs by a range of artists. Check out the tracklisting for that here:

‘Natural Mystic’ – Bloody Civilian

‘Exodus’ – Skip Marley

‘Waiting in Vain’ – Daniel Caesar

‘Three Little Birds’ – Kacey Musgraves

‘One Love’ – Wizkid

‘Is This Love’ – Jessie Reyez

‘Redemption Song’ – Leon Bridges