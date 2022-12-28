Here’s every song on the ‘White Noise’ soundtrack

After a limited theatrical release last month, White Noise is due to hit Netflix on December 30 alongside an original score by Danny Elfman – check it out below.

White Noise stars Adam Driver, Greta Gerwig and Don Cheadle in this absurdist comedy-drama set in the 1980s. The film is written and directed by Noah Baumbach and is based on the Don DeLillo novel of the same name.

The synopsis for the film reads: “At once hilarious and horrifying, lyrical and absurd, ordinary and apocalyptic, White Noise dramatises a contemporary American family’s attempts to deal with the mundane conflicts of everyday life while grappling with the universal mysteries of love, death, and the possibility of happiness in an uncertain world.”

Advertisement

White Noise also features an original score by Danny Elfman, fresh from his work on Wednesday. Check out the complete soundtrack below:

The soundtrack to White Noise also features ‘The Cloud Is Coming’, an original song by Galaxie 500 founder Dean Wareham and American singer-songwriter Britta Phillips.

The score also includes ‘New Body Rhumba’, the first new song by LCD Soundsystem in over five years. Check it out here.

LCD Soundsystem’s James Murphy has scored two of Baumbach’s previous films: 2010’s Greenberg 2014’s While We’re Young.

In a statement, Elfman said: “Composing for White Noise was really exciting because there’s no singular genre for this film, which meant no predetermined musical direction, no indication of what the music should be. The possibilities were endless. Nothing is more fun to me than being able to try different things and experiment. And working with Noah so closely was incredible in itself. He is so creative and was an active collaborator throughout the entire project. This was definitely one of my most enjoyable scoring experiences.”

Advertisement

Speaking to NME recently, Elfman said: “I like being out of my comfort zone, and I was way out of my comfort zone that night [performing at Coachella] and that’s good for me. I know I can write film scores forever, but I [can] get too comfortable doing that. When you’re an artist, comfort is death in its own way. You’ve got to force yourself out [of that], if you want to stay alive.” He also admitted he was surprised by the success of Wednesday.