Here’s every song on the ‘Spaceman’ soundtrack

Adam Sandler plays an astronaut sent to the edge of the solar system in sci-fi drama Spaceman.

Directed by Johan Renck (Chernobyl), the film follows astronaut Jakub Procházka (Sandler) who encounters a creature at the edge of the solar system that helps him put his earthly problems back together.

Other cast members include Carey Mulligan, Kunal Nayar, Lena Olin, Isabella Rossellini and Paul Dano as the voice of the extraterrestrial spider.

The film is based on the 2017 novel Spaceman Of Bohemia by Jaroslav Kalfar, and was released on Netflix on March 1, 2024.

Who composed the soundtrack for Spaceman?

Max Richter composed the film’s score. His previous credits include the soundtracks for 2007’s Waltz With Bashir, HBO’s The Leftovers and 2019’s Ad Astra.

“The visual language of the film really informs your musical decisions,” Richter said about the soundtrack for Spaceman. “The visual texture, the way the light is, and the haptics of the images really tell me a lot about how the music should feel.

“The score’s palette is kind of 1970s-period electronics that have been treated with ’70s effects – recorded on tape as they would have been recorded back then. And then we have acoustic instrumentation that is mostly strings, some piano, and the strings we’ve done in two layers: a very closely mic-ed, intimate sound and also big-picture strings.”

Richter also collaborated with others on the score, including Sparks on the track ‘Don’t Go Away’. You can stream the full soundtrack below.

Spaceman is available to stream on Netflix.