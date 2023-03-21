Here’s when Jordan Peele’s next film is coming out

Universal Pictures has announced that Jordan Peele’s next film will be released on Christmas Day in 2024.

With this date, Peele’s upcoming project will premiere one week after James Cameron‘s Avatar 3 and Sonic The Hedgehog 3, which will both be released on December 20, 2024.

Along with the announcement of Peele’s new film, Universal also scheduled an untitled Monkeypaw film (which is Peele’s production company) to release on September 27, 2024.

At present, there are no details about Peele’s new film, including its title, plot or cast. The director was similarly tight-lipped prior the release of his past three films, Get Out, Us, and Nope.

However, in August 2022, Peele did tease his plans for a Nope sequel, hinting it could focus on Nobody, a character from the trailer who was omitted from the final cut of the film.

“The story of that character has yet to be told, I can tell you that. Which is another frustrating way of saying, I’m glad people are paying attention,” Peele told The New York Times.

“I do think they will get more answers on some of these things in the future. We’re not over telling all of these stories.”

In a four-star review of Nope, NME wrote: “From the movie’s unpredictability, patterns and motifs emerge; something as simple as the one-word title becomes part mantra, part running joke, part time-keeping metronome.

“It turns out that Peele’s background as a sketch comedian doesn’t just make him aware of certain genre tropes, or able to inject humour into tense situations (though both of those things are true). At times, he seems to imply that comedy and horror are both ways of processing the perverse mysteries of the world—and looking at things we shouldn’t be looking at. This also makes Nope a film that rewards repeat watching.”