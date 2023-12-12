Here’s when ‘Saw XI’ is coming out

The official release details have been announced for Saw XI, the 11th entry in the gory horror franchise.

Lionsgate, the studio behind the films, made the surprise announcement on Monday (December 11) via an Instagram post that read: “The game continues”.

The post also featured a series of roman numerals, which spell out the film’s official release date of September 27, 2024. No further information about the film have been shared.

The quick turnarounds were a regular feature of the franchise’s early instalments, with films commonly being released in consecutive years.

The tenth instalment in the Saw franchise, Saw X, was only released in September. It serves as a direct sequel to the original, and sees the return of Tobin Bell and Shawnee Smith as John Kramer aka Jigsaw and Amanda Young respectively.

In a three-star review, NME wrote: “Saw X is nothing revolutionary. You know what you’re going to get, and this delivers on that squeamish promise: intense, vicious and violent horror by the bucketload.

“The mythology is so extensive now that there’s also room for a couple of surprise appearances that will certainly have fans cheering from their seats. Is it scary enough? Maybe not, but it’s certainly fast-paced.”

In September, the film’s director Kevin Greutert confirmed in an interview with NME that a parody advert for the film that had mysteriously disappeared from the internet was taken down following a complaint.

Greutert also revealed that one of the film’s sound designers, Steve Forn, got into trouble with the Los Angeles police after neighbours overheard the screaming from the film footage, and worried that something was wrong.

In October, horror fans were sharing the endings of films which have “messed them up the most”, with several citing the original Saw film as a good example.

“I am super obsessed with this franchise but nothing beats the first movie,” a commenter wrote regarding the 2004 film. “I am constantly wishing that I could somehow un-watch it so I could experience the twist all over again.”