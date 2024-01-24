Hillary Clinton spectacularly mocked for Barbie Oscars snub tweet

Hillary Clinton’s tweet praising Barbie’s Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig after they were both snubbed for Oscars has been roundly mocked online.

Yesterday, the nominees for the 2024 Oscars were announced, with Barbie scoring a total of eight nods including Best Picture, Best Supporting Actor for Ryan Gosling and Best Supporting Actress for America Ferrera.

One of the biggest talking points from the nominations announcement, however, were Robbie and Gerwig being snubbed for the prizes for Best Actress and Best Director respectively. Following the nominee announcements, fans took to social media to share their disbelief at the snubs.

Clinton then took to X/Twitter to write: “Greta & Margot, While it can sting to win the box office but not take home the gold, your millions of fans love you. You’re both so much more than Kenough. #HillaryBarbie.”

Clinton’s words were subject to a wealth of jokes online. One person said in response: “You know quite a bit about expecting to win but falling short, I expect.”

Another said: “This is so cringe.”

A third added: “What the fuck is going on man this isn’t even funny I’m losing my mind.”

While snubbed for Best Actress, Margot Robbie does however receive a nomination for Best Picture for her role as a producer on the film. Similarly, Greta Gerwig does receive a nomination in the Best Adapted Screenplay category, alongside her co-writer and partner Noah Baumbach.

Gosling had also spoken out about Robbie and Gerwig’s snubs. In his statement on the matter, he began by saying that he was “extremely honoured” by the nomination, and that he’s proud of his role.

He then wrote, per The Hollywood Reporter: “But there is no Ken without Barbie, and there is no Barbie movie without Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie, the two people most responsible for this history-making, globally celebrated film. No recognition would be possible for anyone on the film without their talent, grit and genius. To say that I’m disappointed that they are not nominated in their respective categories would be an understatement.”

He continued: “Against all odds with nothing but a couple of soulless, scantily clad, and thankfully crotchless dolls, they made us laugh, they broke our hearts, they pushed the culture and they made history. Their work should be recognized along with the other very deserving nominees.”

Wrapping up his statement, Gosling wrote: “Having said that, I am so happy for America Ferrera and the other incredible artists who contributed their talents to making this such a groundbreaking film.”