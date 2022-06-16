Hit Taiwanese horror film ‘Incantation’ to premiere on Netflix this July

The hit Taiwanese horror film Incantation is set to receive a global release exclusively on Netflix on July 8.

First released in March in Taiwan, Incantation is directed by filmmaker Kevin Ko, who also helmed 2009’s Invitation Only and 2020’s A Choo. Loosely inspired by a true story in Taiwan about a family of cult worshippers, the found-footage film follows a single mother whose young daughter begins seeing things that aren’t there.

The mother later reveals that she had recklessly defaced a sacred temple years prior while running a ghost hunter YouTube channel, unknowingly putting a curse on her and the people around her.

Advertisement

Watch the trailer for Incantation below.

According to a report from The Hollywood Reporter, Incantation has amassed over S$7.9million in box office takings, making it the highest-grossing Taiwanese movie of the year as well as the highest-grossing Taiwanese horror film of all time.

Incantation has also received seven nominations for the Taipei Film Awards on July 9 including best narrative feature, best director, and best actress for its lead Tsai Hsuan-yen. A sequel to the film has also has been confirmed.

In other Netflix-related news, it was announced earlier this week that the streaming platform has found its main cast for its upcoming original gangster drama, The Brothers Sun, led by Everything Everywhere All At Once’s Michelle Yeoh.