The Sanderson sisters return in first-look trailer for ‘Hocus Pocus 2’

Disney has unveiled a first-look trailer for Hocus Pocus 2. You can watch it below.

The upcoming sequel, which will be released on Disney+ on September 30, sees Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy reprise their roles as the Sanderson sisters, 30 years after the release of the first film.

The short teaser opens with a new group of teenagers relighting the Black Flame candle, which prompts the resurrection of the formerly defeated witches.

Midler’s character Winifred is then heard declaring: “Lock up your children! Yes, Salem, we’re back!”

The trailer ends with the Sanderson sisters meeting a carnival worker, who says: “It’s the Sanderson sisters – I bet you’re looking for the stage,” to which Winifred knowingly replies: “Always.”

The official synopsis for the sequel reads: “​​It’s been 29 years since someone lit the Black Flame Candle and resurrected the 17th-century sisters, and they are looking for revenge.

“Now it is up to three high-school students to stop the ravenous witches from wreaking a new kind of havoc on Salem before dawn on All Hallow’s Eve.”

Hocus Pocus 2 will see Doug Jones rerturn as Billy Butcherson, while Whitney Peak, Lilia Buckingham and Belissa Escobedo star as Becca, Cassie and Izzy, respectively, the teenagers who resurrect the Sanderson sisters.

Ted Lasso‘s Hannah Waddingham also features, alongside Veep stars Tony Hale and Sam Richardson.

The film is helmed by Anne Fletcher, who took over directing duties from Adam Shankman.

Earlier this month, Richardson teased the mystery role he’ll play in the upcoming sequel, although he refused to give too much away for fear of ending up on “Disney’s shit list”.

Speaking to The New Yorker, he said: “I can say that I did get to shoot a lot of scenes with the ladies, and as a fan of all three of them, who grew up watching that movie, it was a really surreal and really fun and exciting process to get to watch them be those characters up close, and then also get to interact with them was really fun and really cool.

“I was outside of myself the whole time,” he added. “Just, like, ‘Wow, I’m watching Hocus Pocus from the inside’.”