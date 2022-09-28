Hong Huifang, Jung Dong-hwan and more star in new trailer for Singaporean-Korean co-production ‘Ajoomma’

A new trailer for an upcoming Singaporean-Korean co-production Ajoomma has dropped, starring Singaporean and Korean actors Hong Huifang, Jung Dong-hwan and more.

Directed by Singaporean filmmaker He Shuming, the upcoming film – filmed in both Korean and Mandarin – follows the story of a Singaporean housewife (played by Hong) who is obsessed with Korean dramas, as she takes her first solo trip overseas to Seoul and embarks on a journey of self-discovery after getting accidentally left behind by her tour group.

The new trailer introduces us to Hong’s character as she goes about her daily routine in Singapore while preparing for an upcoming trip to Seoul. A wrench is soon thrown into her plans when her son’s (played by Singapore’s Shane Pow) work attachment in the US coincides with their trip, however, she decides to go to Seoul alone.

Ajoomma is due to make its world premiere as part of the New Currents competition at the upcoming Busan International Film Festival, scheduled to be held from October 5 to 14.

Co-produced by Singaporean production house Giraffe Pictures founder Anthony Chen and Korean producer Lee Joon-han, Ajoomma is billed as the first Singapore-Korean co-production. Much of the film’s sequences were shot in South Korea, and is supported by the Singapore Film Commission, the Korean Film Council and Seoul Film Commission.

Ajoomma will mark He Shuming’s feature film debut, after a career as an acclaimed short film director. He also co-wrote the film’s script alongside Singaporean screenwriter Kris Ong. Other stars set to appear in the upcoming movie include Kang Hyung-suk and Jung Dong-hwan, with Hotel Del Luna and Link: Eat, Love, Kill actor Yeo Jin-goo slated to make a special appearance.

The Taipei Golden Horse Film Festival also announced today (September 28) that Ajoomma has managed to score four nominations at this year’s regional Golden Horse Awards: Best Original Screenplay (He Shuming, Kris Ong), Best New Director (He Shuming), Best Supporting Actor (Jung Dong-Hwan) and Best Leading Actress (Hong Huifang).