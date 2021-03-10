Hong Kong International Film Festival unveils new hybrid concept

The Hong Kong International Film Festival (HKIFF) has announced a new hybrid concept ahead of the festival’s 45th outing next month.

Scheduled to take place from April 1 to April 12, the festival will see a combination of in-theatre and virtual screenings, as well as fringe events. This includes panels, discussions and more.

“While our belief in watching films communally on a big screen is unwavering, recent lockdowns and social distancing measures have accelerated our need to explore uncharted waters by embracing an additional online component,” said HKIFF society execute director Albert Lee per Variety.

Advertisement

The festival will open with the global premiere of Philip Yung’s Where The Wind Blows, and the gala premiere of Septet: The Story Of Hong Kong. Over 190 films will be screened during the festival, including selections of films from the likes of Stanley Kwan and Wong Kar-wai. A restored version of Wong’s acclaimed In The Mood For Love will also receive a gala presentation.

Other films being screened at the festival include Golden Globe winner for Best Foreign Film Minari, as well as An Officer And A Spy, Wife Of A Spy, Summer Blur, In Between Dying and many more.

The festival will close with a screen of Japanese director’s acclaimed film Wheel Of Fortune And Fantasy.