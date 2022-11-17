Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has become the second-longest Marvel movie so far, falling just short of Avengers: Endgame’s run-time.

The long-awaited sequel was released last week (November 11) and is expected to be one of the biggest films at the box office this year.

How long is Black Panther: Wakanda Forever?

While the original Black Panther movie, which was released in 2018, clocked in at two hours and 14 minutes in length, Wakanda Forever edges closer to the three-hour mark. At two hours and 41 minutes long, the sequel is 27 minutes longer than its predecessor.

It is also only 20 minutes shorter than Avengers: Endgame. The 2019 film ran for a whopping three hours and one minute, making it the MCU’s biggest epic yet.

In a four-star review of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, NME said: “What really makes the film stand out is its mature atmosphere. This is about grief, more so than any other Marvel movie, and the legacy one leaves behind. “To me – he was everything. My T’Challa,” says Nakia, in a heartfelt moment that doubtless reflects the way many felt about Chadwick Boseman. The film finishes with a dedication to him – although maybe there was no need. Wakanda Forever is, itself, a fitting tribute to him.”

Following the death of Chadwick Boseman in 2020, who played T’Challa in the original movie, Wakanda Forever changed its scope, according to director Ryan Coogler. “When we lost Chad, the film had to change, if we were going to move forward without the character that he played,” he told NME. “That was a decision that we made. And the film very much became a coming-of-age story.”

The movie’s soundtrack also features the hotly-anticipated return of Rihanna, with her first new music in six years. The singer appears on the soundtrack twice – first with ‘Lift Me Up’ and again with ‘Born Again’.