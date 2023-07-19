How long is ‘Oppenheimer’?

Christopher Nolan delivers his first biographical epic in Oppenheimer.
Based on the book American Prometheus by Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin, the film follows theoretical physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer (Cillian Murphy) who was instrumental in the creation of the first nuclear weapons as part of the Manhattan Project.
Alongside Murphy as the title character, Oppenheimer stars Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr., Florence Pugh, Josh Hartnett, Casey Affleck, Rami Malek and Kenneth Branagh.
What is the running time for Oppenheimer?
The film spans 180 minutes in total. It’s Nolan’s longest film to date, surpassing Interstellar’s running time of two hours and 49 minutes.
The director’s third longest film is The Dark Knight Rises, which clocks in at two hours and 44 minutes. You can check out a breakdown of the length of his past movies below.
- Oppenheimer – 180 minutes
- Interstellar – 169 minutes
- The Dark Knight Rises – 164 minutes
- The Dark Knight – 152 minutes
- Tenet – 150 minutes
- Inception – 148 minutes
- Batman Begins – 140 minutes
- The Prestige – 130 minutes
- Insomnia – 118 minutes
- Memento – 113 minutes
- Dunkirk – 106 minutes
- Following – 70 minutes
Is there a trailer?
A trailer was released back in May – check it out above.
Speaking to Wired magazine, Nolan said Oppenheimer was “kind of a horror movie”, which left some people “absolutely devastated” in early screenings.
“They can’t speak,” the director said. “I mean, there’s an element of fear that’s there in the history and there in the underpinnings. But the love of the characters, the love of the relationships, is as strong as I’ve ever done.”
Oppenheimer is released in cinemas on July 21, 2023.