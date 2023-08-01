How much was Cillian Murphy paid for ‘Oppenheimer’?

Cillian Murphy is the lead star of Christopher Nolan’s biopic Oppenheimer about J. Robert Oppenheimer, the American physicist who played a pivotal role in the creation of the atomic bomb.

The Irish actor is joined by an ensemble cast that includes Emily Blunt, Robert Downey Jr. and Florence Pugh.

Oppenheimer marks the sixth time that Murphy has worked with the British director on a movie. Murphy previously collaborated with Nolan on The Dark Knight trilogy (2005-12), Inception (2010) and Dunkirk (2017), although in supporting roles.

How much was Cillian Murphy paid for his role in Oppenheimer?

Although unconfirmed, multiple reports online claim that Murphy earned $10million (£7.7million) from the film.

What about other cast members?

Emily Blunt, who plays Oppenheimer’s wife Kitty in the movie, is reported to have earned $4million (£3.1million). That’s the same reported figure as Robert Downey Jr., who stars as US Atomic Energy Commission chairman Lewis Strauss.

Florence Pugh, who portrays Oppenheimer’s troubled lover Jean Tatlock in the film, is said to have earned $1million (£779,313). Elsewhere, Matt Damon (General Leslie Groves) is believed to have been paid $3million (£2.3million).

In a five-star review of Oppenheimer, NME wrote: “Not just the definitive account of the man behind the atom bomb, Oppenheimer is a monumental achievement in grown-up filmmaking.

“For years, Nolan has been perfecting the art of the serious blockbuster – crafting smart, finely-tuned multiplex epics that demand attention; that can’t be watched anywhere other than in a cinema, uninterrupted, without distractions. But this, somehow, feels bigger.”

Oppenheimer is out in UK cinemas now.