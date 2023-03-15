Hugh Grant mocks Drew Barrymore’s “horrendous” singing in rom-com ‘Music & Lyrics’

Hugh Grant has mocked Drew Barrymore’s “horrendous” singing in the romantic comedy Music & Lyrics.

Grant co-starred with Barrymore in the 2007 film as washed-up pop star Alex Fletcher, who is hired to write music for a popular teenage artist (Haley Bennett). Realising that Sophie (Barrymore), the woman who waters his plants, has a way with words, Alex enlists her help in creating new songs.

During the film, the pair regularly sing the songs as they’re writing, and Grant said that they both required auto-tuning.

Speaking to Wired for their “Web’s most-searched questions” segment, Grant was asked: “Does Hugh Grant actually sing in Music & Lyrics?”

He replied: “Yes, well I do, but I’m auto-tuned beyond belief.

“Actually, that’s not true – I’m auto-tuned a bit, but not as much as some,” he continued, adding: “Drew Barrymore was in that film with me and I don’t think she’d mind me saying her singing is just horrendous.

“I’ve heard dogs bark better than she sings,” he quipped.

The actor said Barrymore’s voice improved “once they tuned her up” and that “she sounded way better than me ’cause she’s got heart and voice and rock ‘n’ roll.”

Grant recently made headlines for what was deemed an “uncomfortable” interview with Ashley Graham on the Oscars red carpet on Sunday (March 12).

The actor gave a series of short and unenthused answers when asked about his suit and favourite nominees of the year, which prompted many social media users to accuse him of being “rude”.

Following the event, Graham was asked by TMZ if she was offended by Grant’s attitude during the interview.

“You know what, my momma told me to kill people with kindness, so there you go,” she said.

While many were critical of Grant’s demeanour, others defended the actor, suggesting Graham’s questions warranted such a response.