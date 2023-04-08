Hugh Grant says audiences “hate” actors

Hugh Grant says he believes that audiences “hate” actors and “like to see [them] mocked”.

The legendary actor was speaking to JOE about his new film Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre alongside co-star Josh Hartnett, who plays an actor in the film.

Discussing what it’s like to portray an actor on screen, as Grant himself did in Paddington 2, Hartnett said: “For me, it was just kind of a heightened version of perspectives of actors, perceptions of actors, I guess.

“I mean, I haven’t come across anyone quite as crazy as Danny [his character] but there are people out there who are near, near enough. It’s fun to be able to lampoon yourself. It’s fun to be able to just do a comedy full stop.”

Grant then added: “I think people, audiences, like to see actors mocked, even gently as it is in this film. Because basically they hate us and I understand that.”

Elsewhere, Grant recently shared what film he would scrub from his IMDb page. “The thing is, I would happily shred my CV because I specialised in being bad for decades really,” he joked during a segment on The Late Late Show With James Corden

He added: “As you know, as someone in the industry, it’s one thing for me to say that I was bad, but I can’t bring down the rest of the wonderful colleagues who worked with me on any film by saying it was bad, so that’s my dilemma.”

After a slight pause, Grant said: “The Lady And The Highwayman. Mid-Eighties, film made for television. I’m a highwayman, I’m meant to be sexy, low-budget, bad wig, bad hat. I look like Deputy Dawg.

“When I’m tense, my voice goes up two octaves so Deputy Dawg would come leaping out of trees when a carriage went past and go, ‘Stand and deliver!’ And, it’s poor.”

Grant also recently said he believes that modern film sets are “weird” and “sad” compared to when he first started out in the business.