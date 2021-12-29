Hugh Jackman tests positive for COVID-19, ‘The Music Man’ performances canceled through January 1

Actor Hugh Jackman has announced via social media that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

The Australian actor took to Instagram on Wednesday (December 29) to share the news in a brief 30-second video. In the video, he described some of his symptoms, which he said is “like a cold — I have scratchy throat and a bit of a runny nose”.

“I’m just going to continue to do everything I can to get better ASAP and as soon as I’m cleared, I’ll be back onstage,” he added.

Jackman, who currently stars in the Broadway musical The Music Man, is the second cast member in the production to test positive in recent weeks. Last week, castmate Sutton Foster tested positive, and has her role replaced by an understudy for the time being.

In response to Jackman’s positive diagnosis, the Music Man production has announced that the musical will be cancelling all shows leading up to January 1. “All tickets can be refunded or exchanged at point of purchase. Performances will resume on Sunday, January 2,” said the production’s Twitter page.

All performances of Broadway’s The Music Man are canceled through January 1. All tickets can be refunded or exchanged at point of purchase. Performances will resume on Sunday, January 2. Sending you warm wishes for the New Year from the entire company of The Music Man. — The Music Man on Broadway (@MusicManBway) December 28, 2021

Sutton Foster will return to the stage on January 2 but Jackson is expected to be out until January 6. An understudy is expected to take over Jackman’s role until he recovers.

The Music Man is the latest show on Broadway to cancel performances due to a recent resurgence of COVID-19 cases in the United States. Other shows that have been canceled in the past weeks include Aladdin, Mrs. Doubtfire, Hamilton and The Lion King.