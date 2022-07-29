Watch the action-packed trailer for ‘Squid Game’ star Lee Jung-jae’s directorial debut, ‘Hunt’

A new trailer for Squid Game star Lee Jung-jae’s directorial debut Hunt has been released.

Set in the ’80s, Hunt follows two top National Intelligence Service (NIS) agents who uncover shocking truths as they chase down the person in charge of North Korean spies who have infiltrated the country.

On top of serving as the film’s director and screenwriter, Lee Jung-jae stars as agent Park Pyung-ho, with Jung Woo-sung playing his colleague and rival Kim Jung-do.

Advertisement

The new trailer for the film begins with Pyung-ho and Jung-do finding themselves in the middle of a sudden shoot-out as they attempt to put a stop to the South Korean president’s visit. They then learn of a spy with the code name Dong-rim who has infiltrated the organisation as part of a plan to assassinate the president.

Aside from the film’s two main leads, Hunt also features a supporting cast inclusive of Jeon Hye-jin (Uncle, Ashfall), Heo Sung-tae (Squid Game), Ko Yoon-jung (Alchemy of Souls, Rookie Cops) and Kim Jong-soo (Snowdrop, Dream), among others. The film is set to hit South Korean theatres on August 10.

Hunt was first screened at this year’s Cannes Film Festival in the Midnight Screening category in May. The film was subsequently invited to the Toronto International Film Festival this year, to be presented at the Gala Presentation’s section as one of five Korean films. TIFF will take place from September 8 to 18.

Other films to be presented at the TIFF this year include co-star Jung Woo-sung’s own directorial debut A Man With Reason, Park Chan-wook’s Decision To Leave, Hirokazu Kore-eda’s acclaimed Broker, as well as Hong Sang-soo’s Walk Up.

In other news, South Korean cable network tVN has shared the first teaser for its upcoming K-drama series Blind, starring 2PM’s Taecyeon, Apink’s Eunji and actor Ha Seok-jin. Blind is penned by screenwriter Kwon Ki-kyung of Andante fame and directed by Voice 4 and Tunnel director Shin Yong-hwi. The show premieres in September.