Hyun Bin to star in upcoming spy action film, ‘ Harbin’

South Korean actor Hyun Bin has been cast in the upcoming action film Harbin (literal title).

On November 16, production company Hive Media Corp announced that the actor has taken on a role in the film “due to the quality and interesting nature of the script as well as the trust he has in director Woo Min-ho”, it said in a statement to MyDaily, as translated by Soompi.

Harbin will follow the story of freedom fighters of the Korean independence movement and how they risked their lives to regain their homeland. The film is set in Harbin, China in the early 1900s, during the fight against Japanese colonial rule. Details of Hyun Bin’s role in the movie are expected to be released in the coming weeks.

The film will be helmed by director Woo Min-ho, who is known for his work on films such as Inside Men, The Drug King and The Man Standing Next. He will be joined by camera director Hong Kyung-po, best known for his work with Parasite and Snowpiercer.

Filming for Harbin is set to commence in 2022.

