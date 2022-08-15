NME can exclusively share the trailer for Netflix film I Used To Be Famous, starring Ed Skrein (Game Of Thrones, Deadpool) as a struggling musician.

Directed by Eddie Sternberg in his debut feature, the synopsis for the new music drama reads: “Vince (Ed Skrein) used to be in the hottest boy band around. Now he’s alone and desperate. An impromptu jam with Stevie (newcomer Leo Long), an autistic drummer with an incredible gift for rhythm, sparks an unexpected friendship. Together they form a unique bond through the power of music..”

The film is adapted from Sternberg’s short film of the same name, co-written with Zak Klein. Damian Jones (The Lady In The Van) and Paul Grindey (The Father) serve as executive producers.

I Used To Be Famous also features original music by London Grammar‘s Hannah Reid and Dan Rothman.

The supporting cast includes Eleanor Matsuura (The Walking Dead), Lorraine Ashbourne (Bridgerton), Eoin Macken (Resident Evil: The Final Chapter) and Stanley Morgan (Prizefighter: The Life Of Jem Belcher). Mysie, who won the Ivor Novello Rising Star Award in 2020, also makes an appearance as herself.

Skrein is best known for playing Daario Naharis in Game Of Thrones and Ajax in 2016’s Deadpool opposite Ryan Reynolds. He’s set to star in director Zack Snyder’s next film, Rebel Moon, alongside Charlie Hunnam, Ray Fisher and Sofia Boutella.

I Used To Be Famous is released in select UK cinemas from September 9 and launches globally on Netflix from September 16.