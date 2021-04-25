Iconic “FATALITY” ‘Mortal Kombat’ video game line missing in film’s subtitles

The iconic “FATALITY” header from the Mortal Kombat video game franchise is missing from the new film, as spotted by eagle-eyed viewers.

Some of those who have watched the film adaptation of the same name on HBO Max in the US have noticed the word is misrepresented in the subtitles.

During a tense exchange between two characters, the word “fatality” is spoken but the subtitles read: “Kang speaking foreign language.”

One viewer didn’t appear to mind the slip-up, writing on Twitter: “the best part of Mortal Kombat, which we watched on stream, check the vod out if you missed!! was when Liu Kang said fatality but the subtitles on HBO Max, our old friend, said [Kang speaking foreign language].”

the best part of Mortal Kombat, which we watched on stream, check the vod out if you missed!! was when Liu Kang said fatality but the subtitles on HBO Max, our old friend, said [Kang speaking foreign language] — Violet, Devourer of Gods 🏴🚩 (@MxVioletDeath) April 25, 2021

Another said: “The HBO Max stream of Mortal Kombat subtitles the line ‘fatality’ as ‘[speaking foreign language]’ which to me feels like about as big a dropped ball in the captioning world as you can imagine.”

NME‘s Richard Phippen reviewed the new film, which is based on the ’90s video game and stars Lewis Tan, Jessica McNamee and Josh Lawson.

In a two-star write-up he said: “In keeping with the original game, the gore comes thick and fast. It leads to an uneven tone, but the fans are supposed to cheer at the multiple limb-dismemberments and snicker at the dropping of f-bombs; not worry about why the one-liners are so camp.

“At times, Mortal Kombat is almost as ridiculous as the early-’90s adaptations that did their best to kill the genre. But it doesn’t matter how many times these movies get killed, studios will happily drop a ton of tokens for another round.”

A UK release of the film is to be announced.