Idris Elba has been “part of the conversation” about becoming the next James Bond

According to the producer of James Bond, Idris Elba has been “part of the conversation” about who’ll take over from Daniel Craig as 007.

READ MORE: How Australian indie duo Lime Cordiale made a record with Hollywood royalty Idris Elba

Daniel Craig’s last outing as Bond was in 2021’s No Time To Die and since he announced his plans to step down from the role, there has been plenty of speculation about who’ll be the new James Bond.

In a new interview with the Deadline Podcast though, producer Barbara Broccoli has responded to the various rumours that Idris Elba will be the next 007.

Advertisement

“Well, we know Idris, we’re friends with him, and he’s a magnificent actor. And, you know, it’s been part of the conversation, but it’s always difficult to have the conversation when you have someone in the seat,” she said.

“I think we have decided that until No Time to Die has had its run and Daniel has been able to – well, we’ve all been able to savour, reap the benefits of Daniel’s wonderful tenure, we’re not gonna think about, or talk about anybody else.”

Previously, Broccoli has said “I think it will be a man because I don’t think a woman should play James Bond. I believe in making characters for women and not just having women play men’s roles.

“I don’t think there are enough great roles for women, and it’s very important to me that we make movies for women about women. (Bond) should be British, so British can be any [ethnicity or race].”

Last year, it was reported that Idris Elba was in talks to star in the next Bond film, but as a villain.

Advertisement

Previously Elba has said the rumours have “chased” him for some time but that he’s just happy starring in hit BBC show, Luther. “I know the rumours about Bond have always chased me. Listen, my poor mum is like ‘One day you’re going to get it!’ I was like ‘Mum, I’m good, I’ve got Luther!’ I’m definitely doing that.”

However back in 2018, he played along with the speculation by tweeting a photo of himself along with the caption: “My name’s Elba, Idris Elba.”

Both Tom Holland and Dwayne Johnson have said they want to play Bond.

Craig has also shared some advice for whoever comes next. “There’s a couple of things I’d say, but I mean, one is: don’t be shit,