iKON’s Junhoe to make his big screen debut in upcoming film

iKON vocalist Junhoe will star in the upcoming 2022 film Even If I Die, One More Time (working title).

On October 18, South Korean news outlet Sports Choson reported that the idol would be playing a major role in the upcoming movie. According to the report, the movie will begin shooting this month, and is set to premiere in 2022.

Led by Jo Byeong-gyu (Sky Castle, The Uncanny Encounter), the movie centres around a 40 year-old stuntman, Jeon Woo-seok, who dreamt of becoming an actor. After an accident, he returns to his high school days where he is given another chance at his dream. Jo was confirmed to be playing the lead role last month.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Junhoe (full name Koo Jun-hoe) is set to play Woo-seok’s high school friend, Bong Gyun. The character is described as a cool and charming playboy, who values loyalty over everything. Even If I Die, One More Time will also mark the idol’s official debut as an actor.

Earlier this year, the singer had appeared on Mnet’s survival competition series Kingdom: Legendary War alongside the members of iKON. They had performed alongside BLACKPINK’s Lisa in their rendition of the girl group’s 2020 hit ‘Pretty Savage’.

In other Korean entertainment news, JTBC has released a new teaser for its hotly anticipated drama Snowdrop. Slated to premiere in December, the upcoming romance drama stars Jung Hae-in (Something In The Rain), and BLACKPINK singer Jisoo in her first-ever major acting role.