‘Indiana Jones 5’: New look at Harrison Ford’s return released

A new image of Harrison Ford in Indiana Jones 5 has been released – check it out below.

After a picture of his silhouette was previously released, a new image via Empire shows a still of Ford’s return in the sequel, along with a shot from the magazine’s cover.

“It’s full of adventure, full of laughs, full of real emotion. And it’s complex and it’s sneaky,” Harrison told the outlet about the sequel.

Asked why he decided to return following 2008’s Indiana Jones And The Kingdom Of The Crystal Skull, Ford added: “I just thought it would be nice to see one where Indiana Jones was at the end of his journey. If a script came along that I felt gave me a way to extend the character.”

Directed by James Mangold (Logan), Indiana Jones 5 has been described as the final installment in the series. It’s the first entry not to be directed by Steven Spielberg, who serves as a producer.

Alongside Ford, the film’s cast includes Phoebe Waller-Bridge, John Rhys-Davies, Mads Mikkelsen, Thomas Kretschmann, Boyd Holbrook, Shaunette Renee Wilson, Toby Jones, Antonio Banderas and Oliver Richters.

Ford previously confirmed this would be his last outing as the character, after footage was debuted during a presentation at Disney’s D23 Expo in September.

“Indiana Jones movies are about mystery and adventure,” Ford said at the event. “But they’re also about heart, and I’m really, really happy that we have a really human story to tell, as well as a movie that will kick your ass.”

Indiana Jones 5 is scheduled to be released on June 30, 2023.