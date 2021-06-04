‘Indiana Jones 5’ will reportedly begin filming in the UK next week

Filming on the next Indiana Jones film will begin in the UK next week, according to reports.

As noted by Deadline, the film looks set to begin filming at Pinewood Studios and “other locations in the UK”, per the publication.

Harrison Ford will return for the fifth and final instalment of the franchise alongside co-lead character Phoebe Waller-Bridge. They will also be joined by Mads Mikkelson.

Advertisement

The film, which is currently due to reach cinemas on July 29, 2022, recently saw Steven Spielberg pull out of the directing role. Ford v Ferrari director James Mangold later took over directing duties.

“I’m thrilled to be starting a new adventure, collaborating with a dream team of all-time great filmmakers,” Mangold said recently.

“Steven, Harrison, Kathy, Frank, and John are all artistic heroes of mine.”

He added: “When you add Phoebe, a dazzling actor, brilliant creative voice and the chemistry she will undoubtedly bring to our set, I can’t help but feel as lucky as Indiana Jones himself.”

Advertisement

Spielberg, meanwhile, will remain on board as an executive producer. Lucasfilm also revealed recently that John Williams will return to the Indiana Jones franchise to write the score for the fifth instalment.

The 89-year-old, who composed the music for all four previous Indiana Jones movies, has slowed down his output in recent years but made a return for Star Wars films, The Force Awakens, The Last Jedi and The Rise Of Skywalker.

Kathleen Kennedy and Frank Marshall will be producing Indiana Jones 5, while Jonathan Kasdan has written the screenplay.