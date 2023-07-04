This Indiana Jones stunt mask is giving people nightmares

A mask used for Harrison Ford’s stunt double in Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny has been described as “horrifying” by fans online.

The IJ Adventure Outpost account on Twitter, which is an unofficial blog on the latest news about the action-adventure movie franchise, shared photos purporting to show the mask worn by stunt performers while filming the latest instalment.

While many agreed that the mask is realistic, others pointed out how “creepy” it is – some even likening it to “the new Michael Myers” due to its skin folds.

“That’s horrifying,” wrote one Twitter user beneath IJ Adventure Outpost’s photos. “Definitely looks like something from Dawn of the Dead…,” said another.

This is my sleep paralysis demon — Mr. Tusk (@_oh__wells_) July 3, 2023

Other users online joked that it’s the kind of image that will haunt their nightmares. “This is my sleep paralysis demon,” one person said.

The reactions follow news last month of Ford recalling how he told stuntmen to “leave me the fuck alone” while shooting the fifth and final instalment, which is out now.

More than four decades after he first appeared in the lead role, Ford celebrated his 81st birthday shortly after the film hit theatres. However, when speaking in a recent interview, the acclaimed actor shared that he was determined not to conceal his age in the project.

One moment that highlighted this best, he said, was a scene in Dial Of Destiny in which Jones is seen riding a horse through the streets of New York City during the 1969 ticker-tape parade that followed the moon landing.

While filming this, as Ford explained to Esquire, he felt the hands of multiple stuntmen helping him get off the horse, which irritated him as he wanted the scene to show him dismounting how he normally would.



“I thought, ‘What the fuck?’ Like I was being attacked by gropers. I look down and there’s three stunt guys there making sure I didn’t fall off the stirrup,” he said.

“They said, ‘Oh, we were just afraid because we thought, you know, and bah bah bah bah.’ And I said, ‘Leave me the fuck alone…Leave me alone, I’m an old man getting off a horse and I want it to look like that!”’

In a four-star review of The Dial Of Destiny, NME said: “The biggest question – could another director succeed Steven Spielberg after four Indy films in a row – is well-answered. James Mangold marshals frantic set pieces with plenty of quite noticeable CGI. This is perhaps sad for those weaned on the superb practical effects of earlier Indy outings.

“Still, it’s a lively, enthralling tale with some particularly emotive scenes in the final act that are bound to cause a tear or two. Some will ask why make this film at all? The answer should be, why not?”