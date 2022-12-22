Indonesia’s ‘The Big 4’ is now Netflix’s second most watched non-English film

Indonesian action-comedy The Big 4 recently became Netflix’ second most watched non-English film in its debut on the list.

New data released by Netflix shows that the Timo Tjahjanto-directed film debuted in the second place on the non-English film category of its weekly list of the top 10 most-watched titles on the platform. The Big 4 clocked in 16.39 million hours viewed, behind the list topper, Spanish mystery God’s Crooked Lines, which garnered 27.06 million hours viewed, but ahead of the lauded Norwegian action-adventure flick Troll, which had 16.27 million hours viewed.

Netflix had previously revealed that The Big 4 had entered its top 10 film lists in 53 countries including Argentina, Venezuela, South Africa, Greece, and Indonesia, where it was the top title.

Starring Abimana Aryasatya, Putri Marino, Arie Kriting, Lutesha, and Kristo Immanuel, The Big 4 tells the story of a female detective who discovers that her father was the leader of a band of assassins while investigating his death. She becomes the target of his enemies, and must join forces with four retired assassins her father trained.

Tjahjanto – one half of the lauded Mo Brothers duo with Kimo Stamboel that produced films such as Macabre and Killers – partnered with Frontier Films for the Netflix original film, the fourth produced under a deal with Netflix and the studio. The collaboration has produced May The Devil Take You and its sequel, and The Girl in the Red Dress, which were all given theatrical releases.

Tjahjanto’s previous solo projects include Headshot, May The Devil Take You and The Night Comes For Us.