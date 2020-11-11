Indonesia to submit Joko Anwar’s ‘Impetigore’ for 2021 Oscar consideration

The Joko Anwar horror film Perempuan Tanah Jahanam, also titled Impetigore, will be Indonesia’s submission for the 2021 Oscars’ Best International Feature Film category.

The news was confirmed by the Indonesian Academy Awards Selection Committee yesterday (November 10).

As Coconuts reported, film director Garin Nugroho and head of the committee noted Impetigore‘s “cultural background regarding mysticism in Indonesia, which is also the film’s strongest element”.

Impetigore focuses on Maya (played by Tara Basro) and her best friend Dini (played by Marissa Anita) who try to survive a city without a family before returning to their village, where something dangerous awaits them.

In recent weeks, Malaysia and Singapore have also made their submission selections for the 2021 Oscars. Malaysia’s pick, director Emir Ezwan’s debut feature Roh, is also a horror film. Singapore has picked Anthony Chen’s Wet Season, marking his second time one of his films has been submitted for selection.

Impetigore made its international debut at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival in the United States earlier this year, and in May was picked up as an exclusive by streaming service Shudder in the US, Canada and the UK, as reported by Variety. The film has been available to stream since July 23.

This past weekend, Impetigore picked up 17 nominations at this year’s Indonesian Film Festival (FFI), The Jakarta Post reported. These include a nod for Best Feature Film, and inclusion in other categories like cinematography, editing, makeup, and music.

The film’s lead actors, Tara Basro and Ario Bayu, are also up for Best Female Lead and Best Male Lead respectively.

According to director Joko Anwar, Impetigore broke the record for the most number of nominations at FFI. The filmmaker is also nominated for Best Director and Best Original Screenwriter for Impetigore, and for Best Adapted Screenwriter for Ratu Ilmu Hitam (Queen of Black Magic).

Terima kasih rekam-rekan asosiasi film Indonesia yang telah memberikan 17 nominasi Piala Citra untuk PEREMPUAN TANAH JAHANAM (IMPETIGORE) di Festival Film Festival 2020. Perempuan Tanah Jahanam memecahkan rekor nominasi terbanyak sepanjang sejarah FFI. Terima kasih banyak! pic.twitter.com/370THtqcJf — Joko Anwar (@jokoanwar) November 7, 2020