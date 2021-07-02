Indonesian actor Iko Uwais of ‘The Raid’ fame reveals he’s positive for COVID-19

Iko Uwais, the Indonesian actor, martial artist and The Raid star, has revealed that he tested positive for COVID-19.

The 38-year-old actor announced his diagnosis on Instagram yesterday (July 1). In an Instagram post, he informed his followers that he tested positive for COVID-19 last week and is currently showing symptoms. Iko added that he’s “focusing on recovery” and “fully resting” under close observation from doctors.

“Nothing makes my recovery feel encouraging other than everlasting support from you, my dearest friends and families. Please stay healthy and stay safe,” he wrote. “This is as real as it gets.”

A slew of encouraging messages filled the comments section, both from Iko’s fans as well as fellow Indonesian celebrities. The likes of Joe Taslim, Sara Wijayanto, Darius Sinathrya, and more sent him well wishes and a speedy recovery.

His wife Audy Item also shared some words of support on her husband’s post. The singer, who also got the virus in January, took to Instagram stories as well to pen an uplifting message for her husband, as Coconuts Jakarta notes.

Iko Uwais is best known for films The Raid and its sequel The Raid 2: Berandal released in 2011 and 2014, respectively, which gained him international recognition. This year, he’s due to co-star alongside Malaysian actor Henry Golding in the movie Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins.

Iko is also slated to appear in upcoming big screen showcases The Bellhop, Chinatown Express, and Wu Assassins: Fistful of Vengeance.