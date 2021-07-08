Indonesian actress Sherina Munaf of ‘Earwig and the Witch’ fame tests positive for COVID-19

Indonesian singer-actress Sherina Munaf, a cast member of Studio Ghibli’s Earwig and the Witch, has tested positive for COVID-19.

Sherina shared on Twitter her diagnosis and a full statement, in which she said that she had avoided traveling, meeting others in person or dining out during the pandemic, and urged others not to let their guard down against the coronavirus.

“Let this be a lesson to everyone here, that no matter how strict you are, you can still catch it,” she wrote. “So always be prepared.”

My current situation. I tested positive for Covid (PCR Swab). Please read my statement below. And let this be a lesson to everyone here, that no matter how strict you are, you can still catch it. So always be prepared. pic.twitter.com/pDF1U0R0aQ — Sherina Sinna (@sherinasinna) July 7, 2021

Indonesia continues to face its worst wave of coronavirus cases yet, even as emergency pandemic measures have been imposed to curb transmission. On Wednesday (Jul 7), 34,379 infections and 1,040 deaths were recorded, as reported by Reuters.

A week prior, Sherina had shared a message on Twitter urging Indonesians to refrain from giving others advice that is not substantiated or recommended by medical professionals.

Soal teman/keluarga saling kirim kiriman obat untuk covid tanpa anjuran dokter: pic.twitter.com/3afSiPzom4 — Sherina Sinna (@sherinasinna) June 30, 2021

Sherina’s post follows an announcement by fellow Indonesian actor Iko Uwais, who has also tested positive for the virus. “Please stay healthy and stay safe. This is as real as it gets,” The Raid star wrote on July 1.

Sherina, who is fluent in Japanese, last starred in the 2020 Studio Ghibli film Earwig and the Witch, in which she voiced Earwig’s mother. The film is notably the studio’s first foray into CG animation. In the English dub of the film, Sherina’s role was voiced by country artist Kacey Musgraves.

Sherina made her acting debut in 2000 after a stint as a child singer, which resulted in a debut album, 1999’s ‘Andai Aku Besar Nanti’. She played the lead role in Petualangan Sherina and also contributed to its soundtrack. Since then, she has issued four albums up until 2013. Five years later, she made her return to acting with 2018’s action-comedy 212 Warrior.

Petualangan Sherina is also set to receive a sequel with Sherina set to reprise her role as the titular character. In March, production company Miles Films shared an image of the actress recreating her pose from the first film’s poster. Petualangan Sherina 2 does not have a confirmed release date, although Kontan reports it will arrive at the end of 2021.