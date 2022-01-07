Indonesian director Joko Anwar teases 2022 release for ‘Pengabdi Setan 2’

Indonesian director Joko Anwar has teased a sequel to his award-winning horror film Pengabdi Setan (Satan’s Slave).

The details on the release of the film are scant, but the director noted in an Instagram post on January 6 that Satan’s Slave 2: Communion is expected to arrive in cinemas sometime this year.

“It has arrived again. Soon. This year. In the cinema. Ready?” he asked his 291,000 Instagram followers.

Anwar’s Satan’s Slave was a remake of a 1980 Indonesian film of the same name by horror filmmaker Sisworo Gautama Putra. Its plot centres around the horrors experienced by a family, after a mother dies from a mysterious illness, only to return to haunt her husband and four children.

Watch the trailer for Satan’s Slave (2017) below.

According to Kompas, the upcoming film will be the extension of the 2017 movie which bagged seven awards, including Best Cinematography and Best Art Direction, from a total of 13 nominations received at Festival Film Indonesia that year.

Anwar’s Satan’s Slave, produced by Indonesian production house Rapi Films, was also a box office hit, garnering 4.2million viewers by the end of the year.

Rumours on the sequel had been circulating since 2019, as reported by CNN Indonesia, which quoted Rapi Films producer Sunil Samtani as saying that the company was ready to work on the film at the time.

However, Sunil said in September 2019 that the filming of Satan’s Slave 2 was postponed due to to Anwar’s busy shooting schedule for Perempuan Tanah Jahanam (also titled Impetigore) and Gundala, although its storyline was ready.

Meanwhile, in 2020, the Indonesian Academy Awards Selection Committee named Impetigore as Indonesia’s submission for consideration in the 2021 Oscars’ Best International Feature Film category.